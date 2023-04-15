Obituaries » Robert Noe

Burial Date: April 22, 2023

Robert Noe, 63, a lifetime resident of Union, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. Robert was born in Sarasota, FL on September 30, 1959, and he graduated from Boone County High School. He was an accomplished self-employed painter in NKY for many years.

Robert was full of life and loved to laugh and spend time with his friends. He was an exceptional softball player and collected many trophies and he enjoyed watching UK Basketball. You could find Robert at the Florence Speedway in his spare time as he was an avid stock car fan.

Robert will be deeply missed by his daughter, Jessica Noe; father Jim Noe; sister Kim Fultz; and aunt Kathleen Foster.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mary Belle Noe and Elmer Noe.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22nd from 10 AM up until the time of the service at 12 PM at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042. Robert will be laid to rest at Union Rice Cemetery.