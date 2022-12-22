Obituaries » Robert L. Wolfzorn

Burial Date: December 27, 2022 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 Dec. 27, 12 p.m.

Our dear dad Robert L. Wolfzorn left us to receive his heavenly reward on December 22, 2022, at the age of 86. Dad could build and fix anything and was frequently called on by family and friends for his skills which he generously provided. After retiring from Perry & Derrick Paint – his one and only employer – he enjoyed being part of the St. Mary’s Monday Men that took care of the repair and maintenance needs of the school. He was an active member of St. Mary Church in Alexandria. He was a lifetime member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and an officer of St Stephen’s Court for 6+ decades.

Bob is survived by his children John (Ginger) Wolfzorn, Tim (Linda) Wolfzorn, and Lisa (Bill) Mell. Grandchildren Christine (Keith) Bezold, Brent (Abbi) Wolfzorn, Jamie (Matthew) Seiter, Troy Wolfzorn and Blake Wolfzorn. Great grandchildren Grayson Bezold and Caroline Bezold. Also survived by sisters-in-law Melva Rohe and Gaye Schack. He loved being called “Uncle Bobby” by a large number of nieces and nephews including niece and dear friend Judy Ritter.

His wife of 56 years Evelyn (Schack) passed in 2017. Bob loved his family and is the last surviving child of Adam and Josephine Wolfzorn. He was predeceased by brothers Elmer and Earl Wolfzorn; sisters Eleanor Wolfzorn, Rita Ruschman, Ruth Sweeney, Vera Ritter, Jeanette Kramer, Delores Ritter and Dorothy Ruschman Mcgarrell.

Visitation Tuesday, December 27 at Saint Mary Church, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Interment in Saint Mary Cemetery. Lunch in the undercroft to follow. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary Church.