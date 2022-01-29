Obituaries » Robert L. Walton

Burial Date: February 3, 2022 A visitation will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 11am to 1pm at Burlington Baptist Church. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1pm. Memorial contributions can be made to Burlington Baptist Church. Robert will be laid to rest, privately, at Burlington Cemetery.

Robert L. Walton, 88 of Burlington, passed away January 29, 2022. Robert was born and raised in Burlington, Kentucky. He proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict while being stationed in Germany. Robert was a man of many gifts and served on the deacon board of Burlington Baptist Church, Boone County fair board, board for the Burlington Fire District, Carpenter, and retired as a Customer Service Manager for TWA after 33 years.

Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years: Joy Walton, son: Chris (Robin) Walton, daughters: Mona (Al) Major, Julie (Jon) Hayes, grandchildren: Cassie (Jason) Foulger, Shelby (Cody) Kisgen, Zach (Elaine) Major, Austin Major, Elise Hayes, Nate Hayes, Lauren Hayes, and one great-granddaughter: Remi Foulger. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Donald Walton, George Walton Jr., and sister: Corrine Walton.

