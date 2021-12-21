Obituaries » Robert L. Smithson

December 27, 2021

Robert “Bob” Leigh Smithson, 83, of Florence, KY passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Boonespring Care Center in Union, KY. Robert was born December 5, 1938 in Owensboro, KY. He was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Florence, KY, and he was also a member of the Emmaus Group. Bob was involved in prison ministry for over 20 years and was a founding member of the Teen Residents Experience Christ organization. He was preceded in death by his parents: Duncan and Christine Smithson, his wife: Wanda Smithson, and his sister: Ann Johnson. Robert is survived by his loving daughters: Cathy (Lloyd) Jones, and Lisa (Charlie) Nelson, his beloved grandchildren: Joey (John) Wirmel, Lauren Frey, Brittany Frey, Jesse Reed, Joshua (Lindy) Frey, and Quinn Nelson, and his great-grandchildren: Kori, Maddi, Mara, Maeci, and Maven. A visitation will be held for Robert on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held immediately following the visitation at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home.