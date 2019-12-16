Obituaries » Robert L. Orcutt

Burial Date: December 20, 2019

Robert “Bob” Orcutt, 57, of Florence, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. He is survived by his son, Cory Orcutt; siblings, Jim (Kim) Orcutt, Dan (Sandy) Orcutt, Sheila (Steve) Clymer, Tom Orcutt, Tim (Tami) Orcutt and Missy (Darrell) Underwood; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 20 from 4-6PM with a memorial service following at 6PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Salvation Army 114 E. Central Parkway Cincinnati, OH 45202.