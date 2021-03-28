A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Robert L. Moore

March 28, 2021

Burial Date: March 5, 2021

Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Taylor Mill, KY April 5, 2021 12:00 PM

Robert Lee Moore, 80 of Crescent Springs, Kentucky passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. Robert was a man of many hats. He was a husband, father, grandpa, uncle and friend. He loved to fish and hunt. Robert always like to pick on and aggravate people, but he did this all out of love. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Moore; daughters Jackie Moore (Randy), Michelle O’Neal (Brian); grandchildren Amanda Cornelius (Steven), Nicholas Moore (Carolyn), Christopher Cook, Bobbie Hartman (Phillip), Steven Hartman (Kelsy), Lisa Partin (Brandon), James Partin (Lena), Tricia Moore and Sarah Partin; great grandchildren Robert (Bethany), Richard, Preston, Adrianna, Devon, Carly, Dylan, Jacob, Andrew, Elizabeth, Elijah, Adalyn, Wesson, Gabby, Rhea, Crystal, Thomas, Sarah and Marcus; many extended family members and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his daughters Sharon Cook and Brenda Partin. A Graveside Service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 12 p.m.



