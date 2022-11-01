Obituaries » Robert L. Janning, Jr.

Burial Date: November 10, 2022 2409 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Nov. 10, 2 p.m.

Robert L. Janning Jr., 73, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022. He was born in Covington, KY on October 11, 1949 to the late Robert Janning Sr. and Marian (Fedders) Janning. Robert spent over 50 years in the banking and finance industry. Over 30 of those years were spent with Associates Financial Services before eventually moving to Fifth Third Bank, where he retired. Robert was known for his love of the Kentucky Derby. As well, he will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his concern and care for others, and especially his love and loyalty for his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Jeff Janning. He is survived by his children Robert L. Janning III, Lindsay Janning, and Lauren (Adam) and granddaughter Kennedy Rust, as well as his sister Kris and brother Mark. He is also survived by his life-long partner, Molly Silverstein. Visitation will take place on Thursday November 10, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Church (2049 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017) from 12 to 2 pm. Funeral services will begin at 2 pm.