Robert Lee Hall, 75, of Florence, KY, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at his residence. He retired as an accountant after 42 years of service at John Morrell and Co. Bob served in the US Army from 1969-1971 and was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Lakeside Park, KY.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Dorothy Hall.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandy Hall (nee Kampf); his sons, Brian (Jodi) Hall, Jason (Tara) Hall, and Jon Hall; and his siblings, Donna (Mike) Sargent, Jerry (Gladys) Hall, and Julie (Jeff) Murray.

Bob also leaves behind his grandchildren, Skye, Sarah, Courtney, Emma, Max and Kaydence.

A memorial visitation will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 1:00PM-3:00PM at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Lakeside Park, KY. A celebration of life service will follow the visitation at 3:00PM at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Charity of Donor’s Choice.