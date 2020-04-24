Obituaries » Robert L. Bork

Services are private.

Robert Louis Bork was a courageous man, loving husband, father and grandpa. He had a kind heart and carried a badge of honor for his country. Robert joined the angels on April 24, 2020 and the world became a little more dim. He was born in 1925 to Frank and Catherine Bork. At the age of 18 he was drafted into the military and fought for his country during WWII in the 5th Armored Division. He held a superior skill set that allowed him the privilege of driving tanks. Robert was fiercely proud of his service. After the war, Robert went to work with for the U.S. Postal Service where he retired as an Industrial Engineering Coordinator. Robert had many accomplishments. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a Past Commander of the American Legion Post 216 and lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans. His greatest accomplishment though was being a devoted husband, father and grandpa. Robert’s dedication spilled into his love of UC Bearcat Football. He and wife Mildred donated to the program throughout the years and Robert never missed a game! Robert’s memory will be cherished by the loved ones he leaves behind; beloved wife of 36 years, Mildred Bork; children, Ellen (Bill) Torbeck, Bill Clark, Craig (Lisa) Clark and Brian (Jody) Clark; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew. Robert has joined his parents; 2 brothers; 1 sister and a nephew in death. A private service will be held for Robert.