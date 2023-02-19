A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Robert L. Bender

February 19, 2023

Burial Date: February 23, 2023

3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 Feb. 23, 1 p.m.

Robert L. Bender, 69 years of age passed away at his home on Saturday. Robert worked for the Sisters of Notre Dame and Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home before retiring. Bob loved to hunt and fish. Dear brother of Wanda Wiglesworth, Nancy Thacker, Jack Bender, and Debbie Laws. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 am until 1:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Service will follow at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery.



