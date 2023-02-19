Obituaries » Robert L. Bender

Burial Date: February 23, 2023 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 Feb. 23, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 139 times















Robert L. Bender, 69 years of age passed away at his home on Saturday. Robert worked for the Sisters of Notre Dame and Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home before retiring. Bob loved to hunt and fish. Dear brother of Wanda Wiglesworth, Nancy Thacker, Jack Bender, and Debbie Laws. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 am until 1:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Service will follow at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery.