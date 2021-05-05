Obituaries » Robert L. Anderson

Burial Date: May 20, 2021 Immanuel United Methodist Church Lakeside Park, KY May 20, 5 p.m.

Robert “Bob” Leslie Anderson, 81, of Burlington, KY, passed away on May 5, 2021 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY, surrounded by his loving wife, Karen, and brother, Tom Anderson. Bob was a graduate of Georgetown University in Kentucky, received his Masters rank 1 from Northern Kentucky University, and was a beloved environmental teacher in Boone County Schools for over 31 years. After he retired he taught 10 years at The Boone County Environmental Education Center. Bob enjoyed family vacations and educational travel to all continents. He will be missed dearly by his former students from Conner and Ryle High School. Bob was a longtime member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, but most importantly, Bob shared a love of the great outdoors with his wife and family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sarah Anderson; his sister, Grace Fulmer; his in-laws, Joe and Macil Damron; and his brother-in-law, Earl Damron

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Karen Anderson (nee Damron); his brother, Tom (Carole) Anderson; his nephews, Bill (Tara) Anderson, Bob (Sandy) Anderson, and Thomas (Mandy) Anderson, Paul (Janet) Fulmer, Thom (Celia) Fulmer; and his niece, Jeanie Simmons.

Bob also leaves behind 9 great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation for Bob will take place on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 2:00PM-5:00PM at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Lakeside Park, KY. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 5:00PM at the church.

Memorial contributions to: St. Elizabeth Foundation and Hospice Fund 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017, Immanuel United Methodist Church 2551 Dixie Hwy. Lakeside Park, KY 41017, or Florence Baptist Church 642 Mt. Zion Rd. Union, KY 41091.