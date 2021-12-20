Obituaries » Robert Kuntz

Burial Date: December 27, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Dec. 27, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 63 times















Robert “Bob” Kuntz, 77, of Independence, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY.

Bob was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 3, 1944 to Kate {Toner} and Earl Kuntz.

Bob retired from Asbestos Workers Local 8 after 37 years of service and held titles of Vice President and President over the years. He was a member of the Newport Elks Lodge #273, and was passionate about University of Kentucky Basketball as well as Notre Dame Football, and he enjoyed skydiving in his younger years.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Robert Randolph Kuntz, Steve Kuntz (Lisa), Katherine Zembrodt, and Ashley Richardson (Eric); his siblings Shady (Dave) Orth, Karen (Terry) Markus, Tony (Pam) Kuntz, and Mark (Karen) Kuntz; his grandchildren Aris, Brenan, Abbey, Logan, Luke, Kylee, and Kora; and two great-grandchildren Preston and Kai, whom is soon to be born.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his partner of 27 years Kathy Creech, brother Joey Kuntz, and sister Mary Gay.

Visitation will be held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051.