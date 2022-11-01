Obituaries » Robert J. Robb

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: November 4, 2022 Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North 205 Eibeck Lane WILLIAMSTOWN, KY 41097 Nov. 4, 11 a.m.

Robert (“Bob”) J. Robb was born to the late Frank and Opal Robb in Paris, Kentucky on April 8, 1932. He grew up in an active household and instilled the same values of hard work, persistence and courage into his own children, Vicki, Jeff and Kevin Robb.

He met his wife of 70 years Doris (Raisor) Robb in high school. The two were married on November 21, 1953.

After graduating from high school, Bob joined the U.S. Navy aboard U.S.S. Ajax from 1952 to 1953. He served in the Korean War and received several awards, including the Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal. He was awarded honorable discharge as a disabled veteran.

He loved sports, particularly basketball and golf. One of Bob’s favorite stories to tell was a play-by-play of his high school basketball championship. He was double-teamed, missing the final shot to win the game. Basketball continued to be a passion of his throughout his life, using it to channel his competitive nature and a way to stay physically active.

Bob and Doris spent much of retirement buying and selling furniture and trinkets at the Richwood Flea Market. They also spent six months of the year at their second home in Bradenton, Florida.

Bob is preceded by his brother, Harley Robb, and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Doris; his brother, David; his children, Vicki (Bob) Miller, Jeff (Peggy) Robb and Kevin (Judy) Robb; his seven grandchildren, Courtney (Kyle) Klingenberg, Chris (Kaitlyn) Miller, Eric (Kim) Robb, Jamie (Albin) Rogers, Hayley, Cooper and Spencer Robb; and his two great grandchildren Palmer Klingenberg and Benson Miller.

A committal service with military honors will take place at 11 AM on Friday, November 4 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY 41097. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or on their website at the following link St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.