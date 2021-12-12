Obituaries » Robert J. French

Robert Joseph “Joe” French, 64, of Erlanger, KY passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at home. Joe was born February 5, 1957 in Hamilton, OH to the late Robert “Bob” French and Pauline “Polly” Flynn. Following high school, Joe proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. Prior to retirement, Joe worked for BP Oil as a Pipeline Operator. Joe also enjoyed fishing and watching basketball, but for the past 11 years his favorite way to spend time was with his grandchildren Eli, Corinne, and Violet. All you had to do was ask and he would tell you. He would tell you even if you didn’t ask.

Joe was preceded in death by his mother: Polly Flynn (nee Redwine), his father Robert “Bob” French and brother Philip “Phil” French.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 43 years: Sharon French (nee: Siemer), his daughter Kelly Lynn (Brian) Baker and cherished grandchildren Eli, Corinne, and Violet Baker; his stepmother Barbara French, his stepfather Reynolds Flynn; his siblings Don (Kathy) Bunting, Patricia (Dennis) Rollins, Thomas Bunting, and Michelle French.

He is also loved by his sisters and brothers in law Denise (Paul) Haupt, Susan (Mark) Hoffman, Bobbie (Jerry) Emmert, Melissa Creech, many nieces and nephews; and life long friend Norbert (Vicki) Jarman.

Joe shared the gift of life as an organ/tissue donor.

Joe’s wishes were to be loved and to be remembered. He wished to be cremated and for services will be handled in private at the convenience of his family.