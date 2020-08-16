Obituaries » Robert H. Verkamp

Burial Date: August 18, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Aug. 18, 7 - 7:30 p.m.

Robert Henry Verkamp Jr., 69, of Newport, passed away on August 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Florence, KY. Not long after graduating high school, Bob started working at Cincinnati Gas & Electric, where he worked for over 25 years. While working, he attended Thomas More College, and earned his Associate’s and Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He went on to work at Star One Realty where he worked for another 17 years. Bob made the selfless decision to be an organ donor and his donation, will give 2 people the gift of sight. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. Verkamp, Sr. and Shirley Verkamp (nee VanSant), and sister, Beth Epping. Bob is survived by his son, Rob (Lindsy) Verkamp of Covington, KY, daughter, Alisha (Keith) McKenney of Dry Ridge, KY, his brothers and sisters, Bill Verkamp, Jana Fleming, Bernie Verkamp, Jim Verkamp, Carol Verkamp, Andy Verkamp, Patty Gausepohl, and Penny Marzano, and grandchildren, Owen McKenney, Sophia McKenney, and Abigail McKenney. Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (241 Fairfield Ave.) Bellevue. The Funeral Ceremony will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. William Cleves officiating.