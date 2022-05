Obituaries » Robert H. Duddey

Duddey, Robert Henry, 80 of Independence, Ky. passed away May 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Robert is preceded by his Parents; Albert and Julia Duddey. He is survived by his friend; Dixie Arent Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes assisting the family.