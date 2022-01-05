Obituaries » Robert G. Simmons

Robert G. Simmons, age 95, of Ft. Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Madonna Manor. He was a retired engineer for the L & N Railroad. He was a Navy WWII veteran, member of the VFW and American Legion. Member of the Masonic Lodge of Covington and was a Shriner. He loved gardening, collected musical instruments and enjoyed wintering in Florida. He was very social, loved to be around people and animals. He was pre-deceased by his wife Adele Willis Simmons. Survived by his son- Kevin (Karen) Simmons, three daughters- Karen (Rodney) Baugh, Gwendolyn (Randy) McKenzie and Lois (the late John) Fornash. One brother- Walter A. (the late Pat) Simmons. 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services 1:30pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Visitation 11:30-1:30pm Tuesday all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME in LATONIA. Burial at Highland Cemetery. Face masks are requested. Memorials to American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.