The ceremony will be private.

Robert G. Brooks Jr.

August 1,1992-May 2,2023

Robert “Rob” Brooks Jr. passed away on May 2, 2023, in Florence, Ky surrounded by his family. Rob was born August 1,1992 to Robert G. Brooks Sr. and the late Melinda A. Petrovich.

Rob was an amazing son, brother, friend, uncle, and father. He always had a love for sports. He grew up playing little league baseball in Camden, DE. His favorite baseball team was the St. Louis Cardinals, and his football team was the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rob always loved to spend time with his family. His children were the light of his life.

Rob is preceded in death by his mother Melinda A. Petrovich, his two grandmothers Loisteen M. Cain and Beryl A. Petrovich, and his two grandfathers Robert L. Brooks and Peter P. Petrovich.

Robert is survived by his five children Alias Berrios, Aiyanna Brooks, Alijah Brooks, Adriel Brooks, and Antonio Brooks. His father Robert Brooks Sr. Three sisters Alexis Brooks, DeShaun Wright, and Shantell Birgholtz. His two brothers Julious Petrovich-Small, and Elijah Petrovich. His three nephews Adriahn Brooks, Jawan “Jay” Custis Jr; and Julyen Brooks. Also, numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

