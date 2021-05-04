Obituaries » Robert Fabre

Burial Date: May 8, 2021 Crescent Springs, KY 41017 May 8, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 12 times















Villa Hills – Rupert “Joe” Fabre, 86, passed away on May 4, 2021, after a long battle with Dementia. He retired after over 40 years with C G and E in 1992, at the age of 58. He had many years to travel and play golf and fish. His main claim to fame was playing pool. He loved playing pool and for over fifty years, was known as one of the Best in the Greater Cincinnati Area. He was known as “ Phillipino Joe” and competed in every tournament he could find, winning several regional tournaments to represent the area in Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Damon Fabre. Joe is survivrd by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Fabre, his son Michael Fabre, his daughter Tisha Fabre – Serdynski (Kevin), granddaughter Fallon Fabre, grandson Bradley Fabre (Johnna). Brothers James Fabre, Robert Fabre and Gary Fabre (Jeanette). Sisters Mary Lou Guthier (Bill), Carol Wartman (Bobby), and Patty Meek (Dave). Two great grand sons and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorials donations are suggested to Charity of Choice.