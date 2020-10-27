Obituaries » Robert F. Sandfoss

Burial Date: October 31, 2020

Robert F. Sandfoss, 70, of Covington passed away on October 27, 2020 at Rosedale Green in Latonia, KY. Robert attended Good Council School and was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sandfoss, his father, Sheriff Bernard Sandfoss and his brother Andrew Sandfoss. Robert is survived by his brothers, Lawrence (Mary) Sandfoss, Bernard (Myra Beth) Sandfoss, Michael (Virginia) Sandfoss,and Stephen (Mary Ann) Sandfoss. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church in Taylor Mill. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am Saturday at St. Patrick’s Church. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidlines. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick’s Parish Building Fund 3285 Mills Rd. Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.