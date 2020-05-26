Obituaries » Robert F. Payne

Independence Cemetery 5358 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051

Obituary Viewed 44 times















Robert Franklin Payne, age 63, of Independence, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Bob was born July 20, 1956 to Collier Edward “Buster” Payne and Beulah Marie Hogrefe Payne. He retired from U.P.S. and local Teamsters 100, after serving as a driver there for over 38 years. Bob was a hard worker who enjoyed sports, movies, and music, but mostly he enjoyed being home and spending time with his family. Along with his parents, his brother, Jackie Payne, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Tetyana Orlova Payne; children, Robert Franklin Payne, Jr. (Alyssa), Joseph Edward Payne (Heather), Angela Sue Marie Stephens (Mark), Zachary Daniel Payne, Eric Patrick Payne, and Alexander James Payne; sister, Phyllis Pettit (Harold); and grandchildren, Ava Capri Payne, Abigail Harper Stephens, Lincoln Russell Stephens, and Cullen James Payne.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Funeral services will be will be private. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery.