Obituaries » Robert F. Greene

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: May 11, 2022 Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005 May 11, 11 a.m.

Robert F. “Bob” Greene, 91 of Burlington, Kentucky, passed away at his home on May 7, 2022. Bob was born on March 28, 1931 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Ruric Nevel and Alberta Owen Greene. He was known to many as “Judge”. Bob was a practicing attorney and member of the Northern Kentucky Bar Association. In his career he served as the first judge for the Boone County Juvenile Court, he was appointed as one of the first judges at the establishment of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, and a judge of the Boone and Gallatin County District Court. Bob was a retired Colonel from the United States Army, was a member of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame and MOAA. Bob was active throughout his life in the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree. He was the first Executive Director for the National Right to Life Committee. He also served his church as a founding member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, a member of the choir and shared his voice as a cantor. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed riding his motorcycle with the Howdy Boys and was a Master Gardener.

Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years: Julia Greene, children: Mary Ellen (Deacon Greg) Meier, Anne Marie (David) Pampuch, Catherine (Dan) Feldmann, and Michael (Cathy) Greene, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington, Kentucky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 11 at 11am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Burlington, Kentucky. Bob will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary, Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky, or the charity of one’s choice.