Obituaries » Robert E. Reeves

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 61 times















Robert E Reeves, 85, of Union, Ky passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Florence on May 4,2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife and high school sweetheart Carol Reeves and his son Robert Christopher Reeves.

Robert, known as Bobby to friends, was the son of Earl and Pauline Reeves. He was a graduate of Holmes High school and made his living as owner of Reeves Service Stations. His lifetime hobbies included training/racing Thoroughbreds, watching UK Basketball and was a proud member of The Howdy Boys. Bobby has made many lifelong friends, always sharing a laugh or story. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. There was nothing he cherished more, than being together with family on Honeydew Farm.

Bobby is survived by his daughters Jenny Mcnay, Amy Parman and Tina Wigglesworth. His grandchildren Kelly (Jim) Vollmer, Shane Robinson, Natalie (Adam) Dickerson, Carly (Robbie) Vaughn, four great grandsons and dog Scruffy.

A Private viewing will be held by the family. Interment will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.