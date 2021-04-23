Obituaries » Robert E. Moffitt

Burial Date: April 29, 2021 St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011 April 29, 11:30 a.m.

















Robert “Bob” E. Moffitt, 70, of Ft. Wright, KY, passed away on April 23, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bob was an attorney for over 30 years. He was a member of both the Kentucky and Northern Kentucky Bar Associations, a member of the Ft. Wright Civic Club, and he was a member of St. Agnes Church for over 40 years. In his later years he enjoyed watching old movies, watching sports, but most of all being at home spending time with his family. Most importantly, Bob was known for his compassionate and generous nature. He will be missed.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Kathryn Moffitt; his brother Danny Moffitt; and his nephew, Anthony “Tony” Siegrist.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Martha Moffitt (nee Siegrist); his son, Joe Moffitt; his siblings, Mike (Vicki) Moffitt and Peggy (Frank Stout) Brooks; and his sibling-in-laws, Richard “Dick” (Regina) Siegrist, Kathy (John) Mattingly, Steve Siegrist, Tim Siegrist, and Laureen Siegrist. Bob also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 9:00AM-11:30AM at St. Agnes Church in Park Hills, KY followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery.