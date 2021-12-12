Obituaries » Robert E. Durr

Burial Date: December 20, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Walton Location 45 North Main Street Walton, KY Dec. 20, 12 p.m.

Robert “Bobby” Edwin Durr, age 82, of Crittenden, KY, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Crittenden, KY. He was a retired Truck Driver for CSI Sanitation and a member of Piner Baptist Church. “Bob” enjoyed working on trucks and lawn mowers and the movie, “Gone With The Wind”. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Connelly Durr; parents, Robert and Mary Hamilton Durr; and daughter, Angela Goecke. Survivors include his children, Rebecca Taylor (Cas), Douglas Durr (Charla), Robbie Durr (Mary), and Marshall Durr (Connie); son-in-law, Bud Goecke; fourteen grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, December 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with the funeral service immediately following at noon, at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 North Main St., Walton, KY 41094. Interment will be in Crittenden Christian Cemetery, Crittenden, KY. Memorials may be made to Piner Baptist Church, 15044 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.