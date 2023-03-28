Obituaries » Robert E. Derge, Sr.

Robert “Bob” Ernst Derge, Sr., 88, of Covington, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, with his wife by his side. Born in Kansas City, MO, on May 30, 1934, he was the son of the late Blanch “Betty” (nee: Butterfield) and David Derge Sr. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother: David Derge, Jr. Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years: Sonia (nee: Swigart) Derge; sons: Robert (Rene) Derge, Jr. and Michael (Lelia) Derge, Sr.; grandchildren: Emma (James) Trotta, Sam Derge, Michael (Victoria Clayton) Derge, Jr., Ryan Derge, Andrew Derge, Benjamin Derge and Sara Derge; great-grandchildren: Miles Derge, Olive Derge, Colin Trotta and Annie Trotta. Per Bob’s wishes there will be no Services held.