Obituaries » Robert E. Brockman

Robert E. (Rob) Brockman, 68 years of age, of Park Hills, KY, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Rob was the loving husband of Jane Brockman (nee Donadio). Devoted father of Emily Brockman Crail (Jessie), Brian Brockman (Jessica), Robert F. Brockman, Megan Brockman Mann (David), Bridget Brockman Schneider (Andrew), Teresa Brockman Alter (Martin), John A. Brockman (Helen Ann), Anthony Brockman, and Philip Brockman (Samantha). Special and fun-loving grandfather of thirty-two grandchildren. Brother of Agnes and John (Nancy) Brockman and loving uncle and cousin to many. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ruth Brockman. Born in Cincinnati, Rob was a proud graduate of Elder High School (1969) and the University of Cincinnati (1973) where he earned a BA in Management. He retired from a long and successful career in the sporting goods industry in 2017. Rob’s commitment to family was evidenced by the deep love for his wife Jane of 46 years. His greatest joys were bonding with his 4 daughters, coaching his sons in baseball and presiding over large family gatherings especially at Christmas. Visitation Tuesday, May 12 at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church from 9:30 until 10:50 am. The Requiem Mass will follow the Rosary. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft Mitchell, KY. Memorial donations can be made to: St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church 4900 Rialto Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069.