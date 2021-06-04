Obituaries » Robert Donnermeyer

Robert “Bob” Donnermeyer, 60, of Crestview, passed away suddenly and unexpectantly on Friday, June 4, 2021. Bob was a graduated of Campbell County High School Class of 1978. He was a supervisor with Duke Energy and also worked part-time in the Paint Department at Lowes in Highland Heights. He started at the Cold Spring/Crestview Fire Department at the age 16 as a junior firefighter and progressed through the ranks to Assistant Fire Chief. He was on the board of Commissions for (GLEMS) Great Lakes Metering School. Bob was the son of the late Robert and Gertrude Ann (Kramer) Donnermeyer. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Hoffman) Donnermeyer; daughter, Angela Donnermeyer; sister, Patti Simpson (Jerry Enderle); brother, Steve (Lynn) Donnermeyer; brothers-in-law, Larry (Barb), George (Linda) and John (late Debbie) Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Sandie Nare and Sharon Hoffman; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 9 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave, Ft. Thomas. Mass 10:00 am on Thursday at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the Tuition fund at either St. Joseph School, 4011 Alexandria Pk., Cold Spring, KY 41076 or Bishop Brossart High School, 4 Grove St., Alexandria, KY 41001.