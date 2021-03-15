Obituaries » Robert D. Stephens

Burial Date: March 19, 2021 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home Latonia, KY March 19, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 98 times















Robert D. Stephens, 91, of West Chester, OH formerly of Latonia, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Mercy Fairfield. He was a Navy veteran, a retired manager for Union Central Life Insurance Company and former member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his wife Helen Stephens and his grandson Doug Holland.

Survivors include his son Michael (Carolyn) Stephens; daughter Deborah (Evan) Perkins; loving partner Barbara Bockenstette; two brothers Wayne and Les Stephens; grandchildren Matthew Perkins, Arianna (Matthew) Lageman, Jayna Johnson and Kristen Holland; eight great grandchildren Chase, Liam, Kirsten, Evan, Corrine, Otis, Imani and Daphne.

Visitation 10 AM – 12 Noon with funeral service to follow at 12 Noon Friday, March 19, 2021 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.

Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Lynn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Face Coverings and social distancing are required.