Obituaries » Robert Crouch

Burial Date: December 30, 2022 214 W Southern Ave. Covington, Kentucky 41015 Dec. 30, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 65 times















Robert Crouch, age 53, of Ryland Heights, passed away Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was a self-employed general contractor, worked as an EMT and volunteer at Ryland Heights Fire Department. Robert enjoyed drag racing, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was always willing to help anyone and loved his dog, Mila. He was preceded by his father Charles Crouch. Survived by his mother- Marsha Crouch, one son- Robert Crouch II, three daughters-Samantha (Sierra) Striley, Mackenzie (Jose) Roderick and Cameron Crouch. One brother- Richard Crouch and two sisters- Cissy (Brian) Cooper and Sarah (Nick) Marksberry. Three grandchildren- Colton, Dakota and Quentin. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews cousins and other family members. Visitation will be 10 am until 1pm Friday, December 30, 2022, Funeral 1pm Friday all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at New Bethel Cemetery, Verona, KY.