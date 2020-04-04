Obituaries » Robert C. Smith

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 38 times















Robert C. Smith, 88, of Erlanger, KY died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Villasprings Nursing and Rehab Facility in Erlanger, KY. Robert was born January 17, 1932 in Erlanger, KY to the late Floyd and Louise Smith. He was a graduate of Lloyd Memorial High School. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy during the Korean War. In 1955, Robert got a job with American Airlines and worked there for 36 years before retiring in 1991. Robert was a very involved member of the Erlanger Lions Club, and was past District Governor in the Kentucky Lions. He was also a proud Kentucky Colonel, former Dixie Knothole Baseball Coach in Erlanger, and the Lions Pee Wee Football Coach. Robert loved to be part of his community, and was always giving back, but his family was always his number one priority. Robert will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife: Sara Smith (nee: Dickerson), his children: Dana (Selim) Gulec, and Deron “Robby” (Kate) Smith, his grandchildren: Heath and Daniel Townsend, Katie Davidson (nee: Townsend), and Sally and Hank Smith, his great-grandchildren: Joey Branch, Owen Townsend, Jake Davidson, Emma Townsend, and Owen Davidson, and several other loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Robert donated his body to UC Medical School, and services for Robert will be handled in private at the convenience of his family. Memorial donations may be made in Robert’s Honor to Camp Crescendo at P.O. Box 607, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150.