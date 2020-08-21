Obituaries » Robert C. Merkel

Burial Date: August 26, 2020 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Aug. 26, 6 - 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 58 times















Robert Carl Bob Merkel, 75 , of Hebron , Kentucky, passed away on 08/21/2020. Celebration of Life service will be held at Don Catchen & Family Funeral Home located at 3525 Dixie hwy, Erlanger Ky on August 26,2020. Visitation will be from 4:00pm-6:00pm & service will be 6:00pm-7:00pm with Michael Brock officiating. In honor of Roberts wishes, he has chosen to be cremated. Robert was born in Cincinnati, Oh to Ida and Harold Weeks (stepfather) on 07/19/1945. His parents preceded him in death. He went to high school at West High. He worked as a Machinist for Compass Steel. He coached the Covington Firefighters Girls Softball Team in 1979 for a few years that took first place. He loved watching and listening to the Gaithers Vocal Band. Robert is survived by his Wife, Delorise of Hebron. Two Sisters Louise Linde (Bob deceased), Linda Dietz (Jim). One brother Harold Weeks. Five children Robert Merkel (Vickie), Debbie Volter (Steve), Regina Merkel, Tonya Collier (John), Randy Merkel (Kim). Fourteen Grandchildren and Eight Great-children and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Children”s Hospital and to Veterans Association. In order to be socially responsible, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.