Robert C. Jenkins

Burial Date: April 26, 2023

Robert “Bob” C. Jenkins, 75, passed away April 21, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Luken Jenkins, his sisters, Peggy Burroughs, Phyllis Schenk, Marilyn Ansara, Carol Fitzpatrick, and Diane Ziegler, his son, Daniel Jenkins and daughter, Emily Jenkins, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his puppy, Buddy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert T. Jenkins and Dorothy Slattery Jenkins, his son Robert T. Jenkins and his brother John Edward Jenkins and his faithful companion for many years, Max.

In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation, P O Box 6723, Florence, KY 41042 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday April 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia Church in Independence, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY.