Obituaries » Robert B. Bishop

Burial Date: March 11, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 March 11, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 29 times















John Brete Bishop, age 56, of Walton, KY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born the son of the Gary and Lynn Bishop (Perkins) on December 3, 1964 in Lexington, KY.

As an infant, John initially spent his first years growing up in Owen County, Kentucky. His family moved to Northern Kentucky some time later and John graduated in 1982 from Simon Kenton High School. John loved to spend time outdoors and was an avid hunter. He had an innate curiosity for things mechanical and was a tinkerer. In his younger years, he could be found racing on the drag strip and working on race cars. John’s professional life got started when he opened his own business in Lebanon, Ohio—Insta-lube Repair Shop. He then moved on to work as a truck driver for many years with Universal Environmental Services. Most recently, John was due to start a new position with Highway Transport. He will be remembered for always being happy go lucky. John had friends far and wide and will be missed by so many; including his beloved dogs Snooki, Louis, Ruger, and Gretchen.

John was preceded in death by his grandparents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tina Bishop; parents Gary and Lynn Bishop; children Natasha (Bruce) Barkley, and Sarah (Derek) Klein; brother Stan Bishop; brother-in-law Jeff (Jennifer) Alsip; niece Sara Lynn Bishop; and grandchildren Addison, Tara, Alex and Holly; in addition to numerous friends and relatives.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the funeral home. John will then be laid to rest in Owenton Cemetery in Owenton, KY.