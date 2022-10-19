Obituaries » Robert Allen

Robert “Bob” Allen, Age 78, of Covington, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He retired from B&B Heating and Air after 37 years. Bob was an avid outdoors man, who loved spending time with his family and helping anyone in need. He is survived by his wife Glenda Allen; daughters Sandy (Bryan) Jackson, Betty (Mitch) Walker, Bobbie (Shelley) Allen and Janet Yvonne (Chris) Pitsic: step daughter Christie (Eugene) Butler; grandchildren Brooke (Michael), Lauren (Chris), Alyssa (Danny), Kristen (Christian), Josh, Noah, Colin, Anna, Jessica (Matt), Jacob (Macy), Joey (Channelle) and Joshua (Lilly); 15 great grandchildren; siblings Bill (Sarah) Allen, Glenda Thomas, Ronnie (Evelyn) Allen and John (Gwen) Allen; many extended family members and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his beloved wife and mother to his children Beverly Allen (nee: White); parents E.W. and Margaret Allen and his brothers Tommy and Mike Allen. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Robert’s family.