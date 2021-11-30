Obituaries » Robert A. Taylor

Burial Date: December 6, 2021

Robert Allen Taylor, 82, of Edgewood, KY passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. He was born April 17, 1939 in Covington, KY to the late Hubert and Gladys Taylor. Robert proudly served his country as a member of the U.S Air Force. Following his time in the service Robert attended and graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Kroger Company. He was a huge U.C. Bearcats fan and loved getting together with friends and family to cheer them on. He also enjoyed playing poker and taking trips to Las Vegas. Robert loved the holidays and bringing his family together. His happiest moments were when he was with his family, they were his pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Lou Spanton, and his dear niece, Nancy “Nan” Spanton. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Brenda Taylor, his beloved daughter, Sherry (Mark) Tillman, his cherished grandsons: David Tillman and Kevin (Hannah Clifton) Tillman, his twin brother, Richard (Debbie) Taylor and several loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held for Robert on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 11am until 2pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018. A service will be held immediately following at 2pm at the Funeral Home. Robert will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or to the The Michael J. Fox Foundation P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.