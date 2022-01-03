Obituaries » Robert A. Scott, MD

Bob Scott passed away on January 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, Kentucky after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Izetta (nee Young) and Granville Scott. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Scott, and brother-in-law, William Ryan.

He was a brilliant man who graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in electrical engineering and continued his studies getting a Masters from MIT. He then decided to change career paths and went to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He was a well-respected radiologist with Radiology Associates of Northern Kentucky for over thirty years. He remained a devoted alumni to Notre Dame and was almost always seen wearing Fighting Irish attire.

He married the love of his life, Marianne, on June 2, 1979 and they had three children together. He was a parishioner at St. Joseph, Crescent Springs where he was involved in the Men’s Prayer Group. He was a man of deep faith who spent countless hours fighting for the rights of unborn babies.

In his retirement, he spent all of his free time with his beloved grandchildren. He could often be found with any number of them at the airport viewing area. He was known for his extraordinary kindness, generosity, and great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by many, many family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Marianne Scott (nee Huth); sister Mary Sue Ryan of South Weymouth, Massachusetts; children Megan Scott, Brennan (Katie) Scott, Erin (Rich) Gonzalez; grandchildren Emi, Kennedy, Luke, and Liam Scott, and Riley Gonzalez; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.

