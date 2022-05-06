Obituaries » Robert A. Draper

Burial Date: May 10, 2022 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 May 10, 12 p.m.

Robert A. Draper Sr., 88, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on May 6, 2022 at his home in Ft. Thomas, KY. Robert was a retired Locomotive Engineer with the CSX Corp. He was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Ft. Thomas. Robert also enjoyed painting, boating and fishing. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Grace (Moore) Draper. He is survived by his wife Martha (Shull) Draper, sons Michael B. (Michelle) Draper and Robert (Sheila) Draper Jr., sister, Blanche Frame, grandchildren, James, Michael, Robert III and Matthew and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:00 pm Tuesday. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Fort Thomas 600 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Dobbling, Muehlkenkamp-Erschell serving the family.