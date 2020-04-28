Obituaries » Robert A. Carr

Services are private.

Robert A. “Artie” Carr. Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 69 years. He was met by his father, Robert W. Carr. Artie spent the majority of his career working diligently for Ford Motor Company. On June 1, 1974 he married the love of his life, Trudy, and they raised two sons. Artie had a passion for family and helping others. He loved to be with his family and would do anything he could to help someone in need. He was an exceptional husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be missed fiercely. He is survived by his wife of almost 46 years, Trudy Carr; sons Andrew (Brittney) Carr and Adam Carr; mother Wanda L. Carr; grandchildren Tyler, Alaina, Maxwell, Nicholas and Miles; sisters Nancy (Dale) Unkraut, Cindy (Dan) Baker, Mindy (Phil) Parks, Tonya (Chuck) Goetz, Yvette (Bob) Ramler, Taffi Paul; brothers Brad (Carla) Carr and Bart Carr. Services are private and at the convenience of the family.