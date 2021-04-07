Obituaries » Rob Duddey

Burial Date: April 15, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 April 15, 5 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 16 times















Rob Duddey of Covington, Kentucky passed away on April 7, 2021 at the age of 66. Rob was a 1972 graduate of Holmes High School, he went on to have a successful 20 year career at the IRS before retiring as a manager. He was a Cincinnati Reds fan and avid baseball card collector, he maintained a booth for his cards at the Antique Mall in Florence. Rob is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Joyce Duddey (Courtier); son, Robb Duddey; daughter, Amanda Duddey; former wife, Patricia Wilson (New); brother, Lindsey Duddey; and his beloved dog, Icky. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Duddey; parents, Lawrence and Wanda Duddey and his cat, Gizmo. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 5 pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial donations may be made in Rob’s name to the Disabled American Veterans.