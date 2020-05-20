A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Rita Tillman

May 20, 2020

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Rita Marie Tillman, (Nee Luebbenhusen), 97, of Cincinnati, passed away on May 20, 2020 at The Glen Cincinnati, OH. Rita was a retired beautician, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rita also enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening. Rita was a former member of St. Thomas Church. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph A. Tillman. Rita is survived by her daughters, Arlene (Robert) Niehaus, Catherine (Tim) Wiebe, and Janine (John) Jones, and her son, John Tillman. Rita is also survived by 9 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Services for Rita will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimers Association 644 Linn St. Cincinnati, OH 45203. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.



