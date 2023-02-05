A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Obituaries » Rita L. Hildebrandt Chalfant

Rita L. Hildebrandt Chalfant

February 5, 2023

Burial Date: February 8, 2023

St. Ann Roman Catholic Church 1274 Parkway Ave Covington, KY 41011 Feb. 8, 1 p.m.

Rita Lynn (Chalfant) Hildebrant, 66, of Union died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Florence.

Lynn was born on March 5, 1956 in Covington, Kentucky to Louis and Rita (Koenig) Chalfant. She was retired from the Ludlow Independent Schools after 16 years as a Teacher’s Assistant. Lynn was a 1974 graduate of Ludlow High School and a member of St. Ann Church, West Covington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lou and Rita Chalfant; and a grandson, Riley Hildebrant.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Raymond Fred Hildebrant, Jr.; sons, Mark (Eva) Hildebrant, Tim (April) Hildebrant and Dr. Jason (Leah) Hildebrant; sister, Nancy (Gary) Hedrick; brothers, Lou (Patty) Chalfant and Don Chalfant; and grandchildren, Collin, Clayton, Garrison, Evie, Graham and Carys.

Visitation is 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:00 pm at St. Ann Church, West Covington. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger.



