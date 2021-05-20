Obituaries » Rita F. Bitter

Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042 May 24, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 41 times















Rita Faye Bitter, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully at Boonespring Nursing & Rehab Center on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the age of 77.

She was born in Bowen, KY on September 11, 1943; the daughter of the late Raymond and Ila Centers. Rita was a homemaker who relished her role as a nurturing wife, mother and memaw. Away from her home, Rita was a part of many community organizations including a Florence Senior Center Activities volunteer, member of the Boone County Historical Society, Florence Women’s Club member, Florence Disability Council member, Florence Lions and Elks member and a volunteer with the Dinsmore Homestead. Rita was also a former member and volunteer of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and was currently a longtime member and volunteer of Florence Baptist Church. Rita, along with her husband, often volunteered for the Hope Ministries of Northern Kentucky.

Preceding Rita in death were her parents; her devoted and faithful husband, Ronald Bitter; and two sisters, Carolyn Hansen and Gerri Woodruff Guilfoyle.

Those left surviving to keep the memory of Rita alive include her loving daughters, Rhonda (Gregory) Rozanski and Shari (Larry) Kilmer; four grandchildren, Kelsey Rozanski, Brandon Rozanski, Zachary Kilmer and Ryan Kilmer; two brothers, James Centers and Talmadge Centers; as well as many nieces, nephews, other close relatives and friends.

A visitation celebrating Rita’s life will take place from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Rita will then be laid to rest next to her husband at Mother of God Cemetery in Ft. Wright, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Rita’s name to the Hope Ministries of Northern Kentucky, 263 Main Street, Florence, KY 41042.