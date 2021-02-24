Obituaries » Rita C. Brockman

Burial Date: March 1, 2021 St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place Southgate, KY 41071 March 1, 10 a.m.

Rita Carolyn Brockman (nee. Wagner), 83, of Southgate, passed away on Wednesday, February 24th at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Ft. Thomas. She was the owner of Dry Ridge Auto Parts and a member of St. Therese Parish, Southgate. Rita was also an enthusiastic sports fan and enjoyed card games, lunch with friends and time with her grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Brockman; sister, Betty Taylor and brother, Robert Wagner. Rita is survived by her sons, Greg (Kim), Gary (Sherry) & Brad (Dana) Brockman; daughter, Denise Brockman Rath; 5 grandchildren, Amy Brockman (Travis) Overton, Michael (Mindy) Rath and Eric, Alex & Blake Brockman; 7 great grandchildren, Brock, Kate, Anna, Joshua, John Mikel, Matthew & Daniel and sister, Tootie Armstrong. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 28th from 3-7 p.m. at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, March 1st at St. Therese Church, Southgate. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to St Therese Parish, 11 Temple Pl., Southgate, KY 41071 or Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.