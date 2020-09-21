Obituaries » Rita C. Barth Baumann

Burial Date: September 25, 2020

Rita Catherine Barth (nee. Baumann), 90, of Alexandria and formerly of Newport, passed away on Monday, September 21st at the Seasons at Alexandria. She was a homemaker and active member of Holy Spirit Parish, Newport, serving in the Altar Society, Mother’s Club & St. Vincent DePaul Society. Rita was also a member of the Christian Life Community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Barth; sons, John & Dave Barth; daughters, Linda Woodruff & Mary Catherine Barth; brothers, Donald & Reverend Edward Baumann and sister, Mary Grout. Rita is survived by her sons, Paul (Maryann), Tom (Tracey), Pat (Margie), Tony (Janet) & Ron (Missy) Barth; daughters, Jo Ann (Greg) Plunkett & Teri (Ron) Egolf; son-in-law, Tom Woodruff; daughters-in-law, Elaine and Molly Barth; 24 grandchildren; over 40 great grandchildren; brother, Norbert (Pauline) Baumann; sister, Anna Mae (Barry) Bullen; sister-in-law, Judy Baumann; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, September 24th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 25th at Holy Spirit Church, Newport with the burial to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by the social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to the Holy Spirit Outreach, 840 Washington Ave., Newport, KY 41071.