Obituaries » Ricky C. Owens

Ricky Craig Owens, age 44 years. Past to his eternal home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his Ryland Hgts, KY residence. He was a retired industry welder. Enjoyed fishing and hunting. Predeceased by his maternial grandmother Wanda B. Woodall. Survived by his: wife Tisha Lynn Breeden Owens; son Sethan Wyatt Owens: granddaughter Violet Owens; mother Linda Sue Woodall Owens; father Ricky B. Owens; sister Shaunna Varney Jacobs; maternal grandfather Arthur Woodall; paternal grandfather Russell Owens; paternal grandmother Betty Buckler. Private visitation and service at the convience of his family. Interment Woodall Family cemetery, Ryland Hgts, KY. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving his family.