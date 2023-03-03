Obituaries » Rickey L. Simpson, Jr.

Burial Date: March 15, 2023 Movement Church 415 E. 8th Street Newport, KY 41071 March 15, 6 p.m.

Rickey Lee Simpson Sr. passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at his home in Bradenton, Florida surrounded by his loved ones.

Rick was born 67 years ago in Cincinnati, Ohio to parents Randall Herbert Simpson and Wentsie Ann Ball. He retired from the Union where he was a proud Union Glazier.

Rick leaves behind his loving wife of 23 years Lillian Marshall Simpson, his devoted children Rickey (Holly) Simpson, Tory (Brandy) Simpson, Christina Craft, Bryson (Sara) Simpson, Cullen (Lynzie) Simpson, beloved stepfather of Floyd Marshall, Shannon (Delilah) Marshall, Cheryl (Jeff) Mullen, cherished brother of Iris Simpson (Jim) Bush, Randall Gary (Linda) Simpson and the late Rodney Dean (Cindy) Simpson, grandchildren include Brianna, Rickey, Brittney, Tyler, Caleb, Trevor, Alexa, Owen, Mya, Vanessa, CJ, Carson, McKenna, Bryson, Nick, Justin, Shi, Shelby, Cody,Micaela, Hannah, Jared, Aidan, Ava and Nevaeh, great grandfather of Francesca, Greyson, June, Mavrick and Calvin, treasured brother-in-law of Debbie Bader Simpson, Nova Hensley, Jenella (Jessie) Robledo, Leroy Stanton and Ronald Marshall. He will be remembered by a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

His legacy will live on in all those who met him, loved him, and had the honor of calling him a friend.

