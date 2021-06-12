Obituaries » Rickey L. Huck

Burial Date: June 18, 2021

Rickey Lee “Rick” Huck of Falmouth (formerly Newport, KY,) 77 passed away on June 12, 2021 at The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati surrounded by his family. Rick graduated from Newport High School and attended Police Training at Eastern KY University. Rick served the community of Newport, KY, beginning as a Patrol Officer in 1965, rising to the rank of Chief of Police from 1985-1991. He was the first K9 officer in Northern KY. Stories of his two career K9 partners, Fritz and King, are often told to this day. His police career was dedicated to eradicating pornography, prostitution and organized crime. Additionally, he also led the fight to root out corruption within the department and city government that had plagued Newport for decades. During his career, he assisted in investigations that led to the closing of several adult bookstores and the Cinema X-rated movie theater. As Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, he headed investigations such as the Plaza Bingo, which resulted in the bingo shutting down after police charged the operator with skimming the profits. His efforts were instrumental in achieving the great successes his native city enjoys today. When he retired from the Newport PD, he worked at Bethesda Hospital established Huck’s Water Service in Pendleton County where he and his wife Holly (Wendling) bought their farm. Rick was dedicated to his family and loved nothing more than having the family come together at the farm. He was a great woodsman, hunter and fisherman and loved listening to his beagles running rabbits in the evenings and the opening day of deer season. Rick was a member and officer of the following organizations: Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Assn (life member), NWTF Kincaid Longspurs, NRA (Life Member), Gideons International. He also served the community with active memberships in Campbell County Boys and Girls Club, the Campbell County Fish & Game (member #33), Ducks Unlimited, Southern Hope Church, and served as Field Trial Judge for USPCA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Helen (Toal) Huck and his brother Bobby. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Holly (Wendling) Huck, his sister, Joyce Veith of Ft. Wright and his children: Michelle (Tom) Goodhew of Independence, Kasey (Cole) Bond of Hebron, Chip Goodrich, Robert Huck, and David Huck (all of Falmouth,) and his lifelong friend and hunting buddy, Danny Herbert (Alexandria). He had 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Radel’s Funeral Home, 822 York St, Newport, KY, on Friday June 18th beginning at 10:00 am with services immediately following at 12 Noon. Burial will be at Morgan Cemetery, Highway 330, Morgan, KY. Friends unable to travel to Newport for visitation are encouraged to attend the graveside service at approximately 2:45 Meal to follow. Memorials are suggested to: Matt Haverkamp Foundation for Police K9s, 5870 Day Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45252; Southern Hope Church, 20 Southside Church Rd., Falmouth, Ky 41040; and the Kincaid Longspurs NWTF, 789 Shawhan Rd, Berry, KY 41003.