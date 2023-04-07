Obituaries » Rick A. Glaser

Burial Date: April 15, 2023 A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15th, from 9am to 12:30pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home at 5950 Kellogg Ave., followed by mass at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2501 Riverside Dr.

Rick Allen Glaser, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7th. He was born on March 22, 1957, in Covington KY, the only child to the late Leonard and Mary Ann Glaser (nee Studer). Rick attended Highlands High School and the University of Cincinnati, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. A gifted mechanic, engineer, craftsman, humorist, boat captain, dog/cat whisperer (self-described), golf instructor to his wife, fire starter, not to mention dad and husband. He worked as Facilities Director at Thriftway then Remke Markets until retirement in 2019. He then worked part-time for SWH Supply Co just to stay “in the know” and connected to colleagues and friends. In his spare time, he worked endlessly remodeling his and Jackie’s home in Eastgate. Rick enjoyed golf, tinkering with his 1976 Ford Bronco and spending time with his countless friends. Rick is survived by his wife and soulmate, Jackie; his pride and joy, his children Michael (32) and Abby (22). He is also survived by beloved pets; dog, Griffin (7) and cat, Em (5).

