Richie L. “Baby Huey” Smeal, Sr. of Demossville, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY on Monday, February 7, 2022 at the age of 67. He was born in Covington, KY on January 21, 1955, the son of the late Ruben and Viola Smeal.

Richie worked as a truck driver for Bray Trucking and had been attending Wilmington Baptist Church in Demossville, KY. In his spare time, Richie enjoyed wheeling and dealing when it came to buying and selling cars, as well as drag racing and being the announcer at Thornhill Drag Strip. He liked riding motorcycles and was a founding member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. Richie also enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Lucy. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his family who he loved deeply.

Preceding Richie in death were his parents; sisters, Jenny and Gloria; brothers, Sonny, Alford, Butch and Jimmy; and his trusty side kick, Lucy.

Those left surviving to carry on Richie’s memory are his loving wife, Ethel Sparks; children, Richie (Kim) Smeal, Jr. and Rebecca Ann (Saul) Vasquez; step-children, Sue Ellen (Eric) Rangel, Lisa Ann (Kevin) Colvin, Cheryl Sparks and Jim Sparks; siblings, Joyce Smeal and Theresa Hutchinsin; grandchildren, Garrett, Robby, Lindsey, Kayla, Colt, David, Derek, Logan, Darren, Trevor, Camila, Damian and Pearl; numerous great-grandchildren; best friend, John Wilson; as well as many other close relatives and friends.

A visitation celebrating Richie’s life will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. He will then be laid to rest at a later date at Wilmington Baptist Church Cemetery.